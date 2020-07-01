The Women's Resource Center of Greensboro is offering the following virtual workshops:
- Mock Interviews: Tuesday, July 7. Participants will be paired with a human resources professional for a personally scheduled mock interview practice session using Zoom. To schedule a mock interview, call 336-275-6090, Ext. 223 or email heather@womenscentergso.org.
- The center's Women's Job Club will meet from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 8. Upskilling and Re-Skilling for Today's Employment Climate is the panel discussion topic. To register for the Zoom presentation, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZcrce-rqDgtHtPC-tUIHDJVu314NAdviz4b.
- Rossana Lorentz Magalhaes will present the virtual workshop, A Taste of Mindfulness, from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 8. Magalhaes will share how to integrate and apply mindfulness in to your everyday life. To register, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZMtdeuvqjMrHNR_YL04sknsiUgQloJFOQvH.
- The virtual workshop, Breaking Up and Moving On with Jackie Stanley, an attorney, will be offered from 6 to 6:45 p.m. Thursday, July 16. To register, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZYpf-2srTosG9NY_99uHAySYwi8NuAF1wCb.
Also, the center will offer Congrats…You got the job! How to make your first 90 days a success; new job, new company, and the COVID-19 pandemic from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 21. Pat Soenksen, a retired human resources executive and WRC volunteer and mentor will present. This will be a small group workshop held inside the WRC building with limited seating. Face masks will be required and social distancing guidelines will be practiced. For information, call 336-275-6090.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.