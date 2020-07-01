Woman using laptop

The Women's Resource Center of Greensboro is offering the following virtual workshops:

Also, the center will offer Congrats…You got the job! How to make your first 90 days a success; new job, new company, and the COVID-19 pandemic from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 21. Pat Soenksen, a retired human resources executive and WRC volunteer and mentor will present. This will be a small group workshop held inside the WRC building with limited seating. Face masks will be required and social distancing guidelines will be practiced. For information, call 336-275-6090.

Send press releases to people@greensboro.com.

