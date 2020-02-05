I’ve rarely met a packaged energy bar I’ve liked.
They are almost always too something — too sweet, too pasty, too artificial-tasting. But, because bars are the ultimate on-the-go nourishment, like just about everyone else in America (judging from the endless number of bar options at the grocery store), I couldn’t live without them. So I started making my own.
Over the years, I’ve played with variations: some cakier, some chewier, trying out different fruits and nuts, and they have always been worth the little effort it takes to make them. The bars are gently, rather than overly, sweet and the flavor of whole, quality ingredients shines. You can taste that they are freshly made, even when thawed from frozen. (I usually wrap the bars individually in wax paper and put them in an air-tight container).
In the past, I had always sweetened my bars with either maple syrup or honey, included some kind of grain and used egg as a binder, but here I took a shot, using only nuts, seeds and dried fruit, and it seems I scored a big hit. Everyone who has tried them loves them!
