The following is a list of groups offering free school supplies for the 2018-19 school year. Most students in Guilford County Schools return to classes on Monday,Aug. 27.
Virginia College in Greensboro will host a back to school event for the community from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 18, at 3740 S. Holden Road in Greensboro.
The free event will feature refreshments and candy for children, campus tours, a photo booth, free back-to-school haircuts, face painting, ring toss, crafts, backpack and school supply giveaways while supplies last, and more.
Additionally, attendees 18 and older can enter to win gift cards.
For information, call 336-398-5400.
***
Friendly Avenue Church of Christ will hold its annual “Caring by Sharing” clothing giveaway from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 18.
The church is at 5101 W. Friendly Ave. in Greensboro.
Clothes for men, women and children will be organized by gender, size, seasonal, etc. The clothes are name brand and many are new.
For information, email cbs@friendlyave.org
***
Union Memorial United Methodist Church will hold a Vacation Bible School and School Supplies Giveaway from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 18, at 1012 E. Gate City Blvd. in Greensboro.
The event is for ages 4 to 12.
For information, call 336-273-4006.
***
Heads Up For Our Youth will host a Back to School Rally from 2 to 6 p.m. on Sunday at the Greensboro Coliseum Fieldhouse, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd. in Greensboro.
The event will feature a basketball game, a TGK Athletics ultimate skills and drills clinic, a dance contest, motivational speakers and more. All events are free for school age youth and their families.
Also, Heads Up Barber and Beauty will offer 100 free haircuts to eligible youth Aug. 26.
To register for the rally, learn more about the free haircuts or to make a donation, call 336-340-2171 or visit www.headsupforouryouth.com
***
Shekinah Glory Fellowship Center will host a back to school giveaway at noon Aug. 25 at South Asheboro Middle School, 523 W. Walker Ave. in Asheboro.
The center will be giving away free book bags and schools supplies.
For information, call 678-884-6655 or contact@shekinahgloryfc.com