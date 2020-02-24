I Am A Queen will host “What’s Happening to Our Black Girls?” from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at the Power Play Center, 2207 E. Cone Blvd. in Greensboro. The event is a community forum on the status of black girls going missing at an alarming rate nationwide and human trafficking in North Carolina.
The community forum will be hosted by Alana V. Allen, founder and executive director of I Am A Queen.
The speakers that will present and serve on the panel are:
- Captain Stephanie Mardis, Greensboro Police Department
- Bria Miller, Human Trafficking Advocate, Crossroads of Burlington
- Steven Matthews, CEO of Punch4Pounds KIDS
- Nona Best, director, N.C. Center for Missing Persons
- Traci Zema, Cone Health, forensic nursing
For information, call 336-638-1315 or email alana@iamaqueen.org or visit www.iamaqueen.org.
