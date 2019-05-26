Please purchase a subscription to continue. If you are a current subscriber please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe.
Color Guards from the U.S. Marine Corps’ Greensboro Inspector and Instruction unit (from left), Cpl. Steve Carmona, Sgt. Daniel Zaner, Sgt. David Robertson and Cpl. Steven Fouts, present the colors during a ceremony last year at the Carolina Field of Honor at Triad Park.
Army veteran Bob Jackson of Greensboro says the Pledge of Allegiance during the Memorial Day ceremony last May at the Carolina Field of Honor at Triad Park in Kernersville. Jackson served during the Vietnam-era from 1969-71.
Lots of flags during the 31st Annual North Carolina Memorial Day Parade & Ceremony, on Monday, May 29, 2017, in Thomasville, N.C.
Four parachuters dropped onto the field at Cushwa Stadium during the 31st Annual North Carolina Memorial Day Parade & Ceremony, on Monday, May 29, 2017, in Thomasville, N.C.
16th Annual High Point Memorial Day Service: 10 a.m. today, corner of High and Main streets, High Point. Randolph County Honor Guard, Guilford Courthouse Fife and Drums, a bagpiper, various speakers and a wreath laying. nicruden@gmail.com.
Carolina Field of Honor Memorial Day Ceremony: 11 a.m. today, Triad Park, 9652 W. Market St., Kernersville. There will be a color guard, special music, the laying of the wreath and other commemorative activities. Maj. Gen. Tom Wilkerson (USMC-ret.) will be the speaker. Bring a lawn chair. www.ncwmf.org.
Detachment 260 of the Marine Corps League Holds Flag Raising Ceremony: 8 a.m. today, Friendly Center, near the main flag pole, Greensboro. Justin Outling, an attorney with Brooks Pierce and Greensboro City Council member, will speak. http://mcl260.info/.
Thomasville Memorial Day Parade: Today. Events begin at 9 a.m. bandstand downtown, 44 E. Main St., Thomasville; parade begins at 10 a.m. Festivities begin with a wreath laying ceremony followed by a parade featuring military dignitaries and equipment. Parachutists jump into Cushwa Stadium after the parade.
30th Annual Forsyth County/Winston Salem Reading Of Honor: 5-7 p.m. today, Joel Coliseum, 2825 University Parkway, Winston-Salem. https://bit.ly/2JJBG4D
Mass/Veteran’s Memorial Day: 10:30 a.m. today. Saint Benedict the Moor Catholic Church, 1625 E. 12th St., Winston Salem, will have its fourth annual Mass/Veteran’s Memorial Day program. The speaker will be Trooper Anthony Cornell Wilkinson, the president of the greater North Carolina Chapter of the Buffalo Soldiers.
Uncle Sam’s Memorial Day Tribute: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. today. Neil Bolton Home and Garden Building at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds. Enter through gate 9 off West 27th Street.
