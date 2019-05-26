16th Annual High Point Memorial Day Service: 10 a.m. today, corner of High and Main streets, High Point. Randolph County Honor Guard, Guilford Courthouse Fife and Drums, a bagpiper, various speakers and a wreath laying. nicruden@gmail.com.

Carolina Field of Honor Memorial Day Ceremony: 11 a.m. today, Triad Park, 9652 W. Market St., Kernersville. There will be a color guard, special music, the laying of the wreath and other commemorative activities. Maj. Gen. Tom Wilkerson (USMC-ret.) will be the speaker. Bring a lawn chair. www.ncwmf.org.

Detachment 260 of the Marine Corps League Holds Flag Raising Ceremony: 8 a.m. today, Friendly Center, near the main flag pole, Greensboro. Justin Outling, an attorney with Brooks Pierce and Greensboro City Council member, will speak. http://mcl260.info/.

Thomasville Memorial Day Parade: Today. Events begin at 9 a.m. bandstand downtown, 44 E. Main St., Thomasville; parade begins at 10 a.m. Festivities begin with a wreath laying ceremony followed by a parade featuring military dignitaries and equipment. Parachutists jump into Cushwa Stadium after the parade.

30th Annual Forsyth County/Winston Salem Reading Of Honor: 5-7 p.m. today, Joel Coliseum, 2825 University Parkway, Winston-Salem. https://bit.ly/2JJBG4D

Mass/Veteran’s Memorial Day: 10:30 a.m. today. Saint Benedict the Moor Catholic Church, 1625 E. 12th St., Winston Salem, will have its fourth annual Mass/Veteran’s Memorial Day program. The speaker will be Trooper Anthony Cornell Wilkinson, the president of the greater North Carolina Chapter of the Buffalo Soldiers.

Uncle Sam’s Memorial Day Tribute: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. today. Neil Bolton Home and Garden Building at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds. Enter through gate 9 off West 27th Street.

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.