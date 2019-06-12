Graduates: Lara Yuliana Aboytes-Villagomez, Amer Ahmah Abukhalaf, Khari Allen Lavone Adams, Khulood Al Rifaie, Yahnell Stephen Altenor, Julio Cesar Alvarez-Cruz, Jesus Alejandro Amaro-Hernandez, Kevin Josue Andino, Isabelle Lauren Andresen, Kamalani KipaniAna Apo, Warner Elias Askew, Shamar Malik Atkins, Katin Elizabeth Bagley, Kylie Allison Bagley, B'Aisha Tranae Baker, Alexandria Leigh Ball, Tony Taki Battle, Jazlyn Shanya Bell, Nicholas Stanley Bell, James Devaron Benjamin, Kevin Tyler Bennett, Leah Grace Berry, Skuya Olowan Bettelyoun, Essa Michael Jacob Bishara, Mahalo Gray Blackburn, Omari Kyree Bowman, Jamari Malik Boykins, Nathan Gregory Bradshaw, Chancellor Evan Brady, Kierston Augusta Bredon, Ella Marie Brisotti, Daniel William Britton, Destiny Ladaisa Brooks, Michael Eric Bucknall, Sally Bui, Danielle Bull, Khalil Burnett, Abbey Lynn Butcher, Aunikka Jean Bynum, Lauren Elaine Cacace, McKenzie Marie Calvert, Thyree Lamarr Carson, Isaiah James Cassell, Jordany Jhoan Castro, Irving Castro-Perez, Edgar Castro-Sanchez, Gabriel Andres Chacon Silva, Katharine Brittain Chapin, Nixon V Chuong, Gabreila Brenna Churchman, Gwyneth Amy Clapp, Joshua Trey Clinton, Cardan Nevaeh Cobb, Alexis Laine Cobbler, Ja'Quan Karieq Cobbs, Zachary Taylor Coffee, Hezekiah Dre'von Colbert, Brian Jeffrey Cooper, Quierah Skaie Crawford, Matthew Alexander Crews, Max David Crompton, Jaimire De'marco Crowder, Austin Alexander Cruz, Julian Antonio Cruz, William Joseph Dahlinghaus, Ishmael Tyre Davis, Justice Robertson Davis, Donovan Skyler Delane, Dominik Henry Desautels, Chloe Rochelle Desena, Seth Dieffenbacher, Clayton Matthew Dilday, Wilson Emerson Dominguez, Jordyn Faith Dunn, Daniya Elmubarak, Flores Melissa Espinoza, Miriam Espitia-Aguilera, Lauren Marie Evans, Katherine Fernandez, Faith Destiny Foust, Deaundrae Antonio Foxx, Ijanee Rashinea Frazier, Connor David Frederes, Dakota Nicole Freeman, Amaya Michelle Gaines, Triniti Simone Galloway, Hamdi Abdelrahman Gamal, Susano Garcia Garcia, Monica Garcia-Rico, Taylor Lynne Garrett, Veronica Louise Garrou, Nedie Vanesha Gay, Emmaleigh Janelle Gibson, Emma Scott Gilbert, Elizabeth Grace Girolamo, Josiah Israel Glover, Jezebela Mirelys Gomez, Brittney Gomez-Sandoval, Emily Gonzalez-Labra, Evelyn Granados, Daryl Anthony Greene, Christian Josue Guevara, Hannah Elizabeth Haines, Michael David Harless, Bryce Kennedy Harper, Desiree Latrice Harrell, Tavonte Sharrif Haskins, Dwha Ebaid Hassan, Joseph Michael Healy, Ahmed Abdelsalam Helal, Jamal Deonte Henderson, Micah Trevond Herbin, Anthony Javier Herrera, Christopher Norman Hicks, Hanna McKenzie Higgins, Niquia Chiari Hines, Jamari Allen Hinton, Tina Tran Ho, Daniel Spencer Holloway, Zaire Marques Holmes, Armani Karen Huntley, Sydney Renee Hussami, Hagar Salama Sliman Ibrahim, Salifou Bachir Idrissa, Jasmine Danielle Isaacs, Ramses Louis Jackson, Tory Lanai Jackson-Smith, William Richard Jackson, Ahmed Najay Johnson, Alex Capone Johnson, Arianna Dominique Johnson, Devon Abdoulaye Johnson, Julia Lucille Johnson, Ladarious Christopher Johnson, Aza Troy Jones, DaeToine Angelo Jones, Platinum Jewel Jones, Taniya Debrialle Jones, Jayden Joyce, Osni Kongolo Kanangila, Kefey Admasu Kebede, Fasilah Keita, Sawyer Christine Kolls, Semaj Treahna Lee, Elysabeth Leigh Leonard, Alvin Doong Leong, Coleson Grant Lindley, Lynjadia Symone Little, William Kenneth Little, Marie Elizabeth Lloyd, Leslie Ming Lo, Aiden Connor Loftis, Kristiana Deshel Lopez, Stephanie Lopez-Giron, Diana Lucas, Shea Elaine Luther, Anthony Demar Rasaun Lynn, Cameron Myson Lytch, Nehemiah MacDonald, Ramirez Perla Stefany Malpica, Lea Grace Manlay, Kaiden Christian Manning, Caroline Reese Manson, Daniel Maqueda-Garcia, Alexis Sierra Mark, Steven James Marra, Evelyn Yarlyn Martinez, Joseph Anthony Martino, Chyzaeya Tionne Mathis, Richelle Lamiyah Matthews, James Russell Maxwell, Madison Alyce McCorkle, Nathan Erick McGee, Knaulige Rakim McMeans, Gracen June McLain, Janiel Iana McLeod, De'jon Montrelle McNeill, Jasmyn Lanae McNeill, Jackson Marshell Millington, Chloe Nicole Mitchell, Mohamed Ahmed Mohamed, Mosab Kamil Mohamed, Chase Dario Moore, David Shemaar Moore, Tae Shumar Moore, Asjia Antinea Morgan, Justin Tyler Mostillo, Zachary Harris Mottinger, Hayley Nicole Murphy, Abdul Rahim Musah, Erza Mustafaj, Abdoulie Omar Ndure, Meghan Delores Nelson, Kelvin Nguyen, Joshua Charles Nichols, Arabia Rainey Niles, Desty Zioko Nkossi, Isabella Sofia Oliva Kroll, Paola Olivas-Monarrez, Laniyah Tyche Oliver, Kameran Montrelle Page, Alon Sherrell Palmer, Eion Hales Patterson, Micaela Yejide Patterson, Jacob Thomas Patton, Colin Jahnai Paul, Imani Tamaris Payne, Madison Riley Pegram, London Gabriel Pepper, Ashley Lynn Phillips, Yancy Karina Portillo-Guzman, Anna Josephine Prendergast, Jordan Lewis Pressley, Leylanny Guadalupe Quiterio-Villalva, Jose Armando Ramirez-Camacho, Jhoana Luduwka Ramos-Romero, Damani Javor Ransom, Devyn Adelle Reilly, Maddison Margaret Ridgill, Eduardo Daniel Rivera, Edgar Rivera-Zepeda, Ruvalcaba Montserrat Robledo, Elmer Isaac Rodriguez, Jocelyn Adcely Rodriguez-Ramos, Amarya Danae Rogers, Qualiya Sanaa Rogers, Wendy Romero, Robles Rafael David Ruffat, Alicie Marie Ruiz-Hernandez, Aidem Santino Ruiz-Vasquez, Marissa Lynne Salvaterra, Chyna Siaonni Sanderlin, Naa Adei Sanniez, Zuriel Santiago, Ortiz Ryan Manuel Santos, Henrick Gualberto Muniz Santos, Uriel Saucedo-Vega, Vodie Delano Savage, Rinor Sejdiu, Fatema Shahid, Faith Alexis Shaw, Hope Alexandria Shaw, Selassie Hash King Shaw, Heather Nicole Shelley, Brandi Alexis Sherman, Miguel Silva, Jake Pender Sindahl, Reginald Hilliard Sloan IV, Nadia Gabriela Smith, Dreaan Theodore Smithers, Jacqueline Ariadne Sosa-Herrera, Megan Teresa Spangler, Ashanti Kidaun Sharon Spence, Luke Thomas Sprinkle, Alaina Brooke Stack, Candace Star Stewart, Raven Monae Stewart, Akirah Nytaria Swain, Martinez Carlos Enrique Sumoza, Charisma Joyelle Tabb, Markayla Seanna Tart, Gabriel Montgomery Taylor, Pearl Bkor Teiko, Alexis Imani Thomas, Ayshia Monae Thomas, Mikala Kamille Thomason, Bryson Carles Thompson, Nicholas David Thompson, Shalysah Akoya Thornton, Isabella Anna-Sabrina Thungren, Maria Veronica Toledo-Valenzuela, Alexie Toles-Miller, Ange Raissa Tumukunde, Fabian Urzua-Galeana, Aileen Celeste Valadez, KeAnthony Velasquez, Bre'onna Shakira Wade, Kellen Parker Wade, Monte Austin Wainwright, Madison Paige Walker, Patience Antia Walker, Aiden Ryan Ward, Camren James Ward, Pierre Jarmal Watkins, Daryan Maurice Weathersbe-Evans, Dymend Vatey Weeks, Erika Michelle Wekony, Bethany Grace Welch, Sophia Rebecca White, Arriyunna Raquel Wilkins, Kaitlyn Marie Williams, Sencere Aviyere Williams, Brice Joseph Willis, Awtyona Shuntia Wilson, Mackenzie Ann Wilson, William Blake Wilson, Xavier Kani Wilson, Dominic Michael Wooden, Morgan Elizabeth Woods, Niles Kaleb Wright, Trenton Rayveon Wright-Jones, Jahnu Yadala, Kenyon Jeron Yancey, Kobe Jevon Yancey, Nii Odoi Yemofio, Noe Zaragoza-Tapia
