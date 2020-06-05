Graduates: David Robert Adams, Ellison Ruth Beaver, Carson Leonard Boyette, Max Clifton Braetzkus, Georgia Anne Brumfield, Michael Anderson Calabrese, Alexander Manuel Casas, Caroline Grant Clodfelter (valedictorian), Reagan Faith Cottrell, James Sawyer Councill, Gabrielle Nicole Culler, Deanna Leigh Lewis (salutatorian), Haoyan Liu, Slade Stanton Way Miller, Kay Lynn Millikan, Abigayle Kelley Mozingo, Chase Anthony Portaro, Xuan Rui, Ariston Jace Tomes, Jackson Cole Weil, Margaret Elizabeth Wheatley, Robert Phillip Woodall III, Emily Ann Wright, Katherine McNeill Wright, Lacy Alexandra Wright

