The following Westchester Country Day School students have been named to the All A Honor Roll List for the first quarter of the 2019-2020 academic year:

All A Honor Roll

Grade 6: Ariel Bratz, Hadley Briggs, Neal Clinard, Chloe Denmark, Annita Keomalaythong, Sophie Kobus, Lucy Mercadante, Cash Mills, Jaben Tomes, Brooklyn Vogler, Beck Wilson

Grade 7: Thomas Brinson, Natalie Clinard, Mary Frances Collins, Harriss Covington, Josh Hammond, Chase Hesling, E.B. McEnaney, Alyson Mull, Claire Neal, Nolan Patterson, Sutton Scott, Natalie Seperteladze, Cooper Singer, Mac Timberlake, Kirian Veach

Grade 8: Mallory Atkinson, Lyndon Briggs, Emilie Carey, Addison Chapman, Harry Georgiadis, Covington Hauser, Ava Klein, Thomas Kopchik, Georgia Moorefield, Maggie O'Keeffe, Isabella Reid, Jaden Richardson, Max Verellen, Tate Vogler, Abby Williamson, Riley Yanez, Laura Yocum

Grade 9: Connor Apple, Cleveland Armentrout, Davis Beck, Grayson Boyette, Caroline Griffith, Caleb Hammond, Cruz Hesling, Skylar Manning, Tommy Mattox, Madeline McWhorter, Anna Beth Merritt, Aliana Schwartz, Sofie Stofferis

Grade 10: Olivia Beaver, Maggie Berry, Jordan Bradley, Sidney Briggs, Olivia Cecil, Anna Sloan Culp, Kate Dyson, Grace Evans, Ashley George, Meredith Harron, Trey Johnson, Jonah Keshguerian, Charlotte Martin, Stephen McLean, Holland Shoaf, Sophia Singer, Ella Timberlake, Katie Todd, Jackson Tuggle, Max Van Dessel, Lily Wilson

Grade 11: Aidan Apple, Jamie Atkinson, Sofia Chodri, George Culp, Griffin Francois, Forrest Grimes, Dory Keever, Tyler Matthews, Myles Patterson, Mikey Schwartz, Frank Seitz, Josiah Tomes, Safa Tonuzi

Grade 12: Ellison Beaver, Alex Casas, Caroline Clodfelter, Deni Lewis, Kay Millikan, Chase Portaro, Jackson Weil, Katie Mac Wright

The following Westchester Country Day School students have been named to the A, B Honor Roll List for the first quarter of the 2019-2020 academic year:

A, B Honor Roll

Grade 6: Madi Joy Blower, Sammy Carey, Rose Carron, Darius Chukwuemeka, Cameron Daniel, Nash Grimes, Ward Inabinett, Reece Lunnen, Evan Mercadante, Melanie Rodriguez, Joe Skipper, Christian Smith

Grade 7: Lucie Corrigan, Madi Dial, Aubrey Durham, Grey Lunnen, Adam Martin, Lauren Melton, Miracle Olubunmi, Evelyn Porter, Megan Ridenhour, Brooks Robinson, Clay Rosser, Caden Ryker, Addison Sage, Elizabeth Shoaf, Elliott Smith, Gram Tucker

Grade 8: Charlie Blair, Morgan Grace Conner, Ben Daniel, Morgan Elliott, Finn Fleming, Avery Gasson, Ben Hunsberger, Aleeza Iqbal, Abby Keever, Kate Morgan, Will Rives, Bennett Robinson, Benedict Van Dessel

Grade 9: Madalyn Adams, Bo Brigman, Emma Engle, Elektra Farson, Lucy Larkin Heard, Jacob Johnson, Quinto Keomalaythong, Nati Roberts, Christian Ryker, Ruhan Upadhyaya

Grade 10: Ben Bublitz, Lulu Culler, Adam Elsayed, Henry Erikson, Duncan Grimes, Wills Heard, Alex Hicks, Jaxson Morgan, Priya Parikh, Zen Sadler, Henry Scott

Grade 11: Hamer Brigman, Aydin Hall, Aidan Khan, Ryan Lim, Cameron McMaster, Mollie McWhorter, Austin Melton, Jack Merritt, Meg Neal, Claire Smith, Cook Smith, Jackson Todd, Emma Whitlock

Grade 12: David Adams, Carson Boyette, Max Braetzkus, Georgia Anne Brumfield, Michael Calabrese, Reagan Cottrell, Jack Councill, Gaby Culler, Slade Miller, Abby Mozingo, Dynasty Rui, Ariston Tomes, Maggie Wheatley, Trey Woodall, Emily Ann Wright, Lacy Wright

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

Send press releases to people@greensboro.com.

Tags

Load comments