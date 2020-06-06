Graduation ceremonies were held at 10:30 a.m. June 6.
Graduates: Haven Leanna Adams, Anthony David Adkison, Davis William Armstrong, Andrew Scott Baker, Charles Luke Barrow, Kathryn Ann Bartko, Savannah Lauren Bartlett, Ian Alexander Barts, Alexander John Berg, Nickolas Andrew Boles, Alexander Valentin Bowers, Jackson Gray Bowman, Lauren Elizabeth Brodeur, Kaleb Michael Brooks, Gavyn Wade Byrd, William Jerry Callicutt, Austin Levi Carroll (salutatorian), Christopher Battle Chesson, Jacob Isaac Chrapliwy, Bradley Perry Christy, Nathanael James Cox, Jordan Alexis Cullen, Christopher William Curtis, Hamilton Ferrell Davis, Hannah Kathryn Drass, Fallon Raye Evans, Macy Caroline Ferrara, Samuel Nash Gainey, Grayson Lyle Gardner, Kyndal Elizabeth Glover, Sherif Shady Gobran, Emma Ruth Gonzalez, Garrett David Edward Grounds, Tyler Clay Hancock, Karson Rebecca Harrell, Ryan Christopher Heggie, Stephen Alexander Hendrix, Emily Elizabeth Hodges, Anna Belle Hogan, Carter Charles Huffman, Samuel Harmon Huffman, Emma Mackenzie Joyce, Luke Paul Kerry, Spencer Grady Kersey, Madison Grace Kirkman, Audrey Nichole Kubis, Adante' Kawai Anthony Lake, Megan Leigh Martin, Lucas Allen Michael, Ryley Charleston Nail, Reagan Bailey Neal, Christopher Ian Norris, Ellie Kathleen Nusdeo, Elizabeth Brielynn Owens, Matthew Calvin Patterson, Harrison Grant Rabun, Caleb Neal Railsback , Helen MacLean Redmond, Alejandro Domingo Rodriguez, Colby Jonathan Roy, Nathan Tyler Scott, Chet Reece Sikes, Nevin Alexander Smith, Nolan Michael Smith, William Alston Stevens, Cooper Lewis Strawn, Grace Kathleen Sullens, Logan Shane Sylvester, David Charles Scott Teague, Zachary Luke Thompson, Macy Elizabeth Thurmond, Leighton James Walker, Grace Elizabeth Weisner, Logan Mathew Weist (valedictorian), Emma Elizabeth Welborn, Christopher Burke Westcott, Madison Lee Wheeler, Joshua James Wiggins, Anlie James Williams, Eva Grace Williams, Mason Alexander Williams, Matthew Clark Williams, Trevor James Willoughby-Ray, Mackenzie Faith Wood, Hyuntae Yoo, Kunmao Yu.
