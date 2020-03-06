The Partnership for Children of Guilford County will observe the Week of the Young Child on April 11 and April 13-17.
Early childhood classroom activities and lesson plans in connection with this year’s themes will be taking place across Guilford County during the week. Themes, selected each year by the National Association for the Education of Young Children, are: Music Monday, Tasty Tuesday, Work Together Wednesday, Artsy Thursday and Family Friday.
Week of the Young Child is celebrated each year in child care programs, organizations and schools across the country.
The partnership will kick off the week in collaboration with Kindermusik International for “It’s Music Day for Infants and Toddlers.” Families are invited to this music and movement event at 11 a.m. April 11 at Kindermusik, 2606 Phoenix Drive, Suite 810 in Greensboro. To RSVP, visit https://snip.ly/c6euh5.
A Music and Movement Showcase, featuring local talent, will begin at 6:30 p.m. April 13 at the Windsor Recreation Center, 1601 E. Gate City Blvd. in Greensboro. Admission is free and open to the public. The Western Guilford Middle School Jazz Band is among the music groups expected to perform.
The partnership, along with the UNCG Healthy Relationships Initiative and Guilford Child Development, will host a free Family Village Community Resource Fair from 5 to 7 p.m. April 14 at the High Point Public Library and from 5 to 7 p.m. April 21 at the Greensboro Central Public Library.
Residents are encouraged to visit the partnership’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/GuilfordKids on April 15.
The partnership will collaborate with the Hayes-Taylor YMCA and Abrakadoodle for its first “Art Creation Stations at Hayes-Taylor YMCA” on April 16. Families with children 5 and younger are welcome to create art together at the Hayes-Taylor YMCA, 2630 E. Florida St. in Greensboro.
Kathleen Norris and her team at Abrakadoodle will have four Art Creation Stations set up for families to enjoy. RSVP by April 15 by visiting www.guilfordchildren.org/advocates/week-of-the-young-child-2020.
The week will culminate with an invitation-only celebration April 17 for early childhood providers in Guilford County.
For information, call 336-274-5437 or visit www.guilfordchildren.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.