Guidelines & Deadlines The Celebrations page allows you to tell the story of your engagement, wedding, anniversary or special occasion in your own way. It's your celebration so say whatever you would like, along with a picture if you wish. Announcement costs depend on the total space used, picture and text combined. This cost is payable by check, cash, Visa, American Express or Discover. There is no charge for announcements that are six lines or less in length and run without a photograph for engagements, weddings or anniversaries that are celebrating 50 years or more. Sun Wed Run Date Deadline Jan 5 Dec 23 Jan 12 Dec 30 Jan 19 Jan 8 Jan 26 Jan 15 Feb 2 Jan 22 Feb 9 Jan 29 336-373-7053 celebrations@ greensboro.com

