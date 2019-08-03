Holland - Hubbard Ms. Adrienne Elizabeth Holland and Mr. William Andrew Hubbard were united in marriage on Saturday, August 3rd, 2019 at the Farm at Old Edwards Inn in Highlands, NC. The bride's oldest and dearest friend, Mrs. Ellen Brown of Durham, NC, officiated the ceremony. On Friday evening, August 2nd, 2019, the rehearsal dinner and a welcome party were hosted by the parents of the groom at Wolfgang's Restaurant and Wine Bistro, also in Highlands, NC. The bride is the daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Richard Holland of Greensboro. She is the granddaughter of Mrs. Kathryn Holland of Louisville, KY, the late Mr. Richard Holland of Louisville, and the late Mr. and Mrs. Roger Jackman of Glasgow, KY. She is a graduate of Meredith College with a B.S. in Fashion Merchandising as well as minors in professional writing and studio art. She is currently employed at Crobar Creative Leverage in Greensboro as a marketing copywriter. She wore a custom Monique Lhuillier gown with white lace and layers of champagne-hued tulle for the occasion. The groom is the son of Dr. and Mrs. Lee Hubbard of Summerfield, NC. He is the grandson of Mr. Howard Hubbard of Greensboro, the late Mrs. Mary Grace Hubbard of Martinsville, VA and the late Mr. and Mrs. John Thomas of Columbia, SC. He is a graduate of Appalachian State University with a double major in Finance & Banking and Risk Management & Insurance. He is employed at Marsh and McLennan Agency and is an account manager in the environmental business division. He selected a navy tuxedo with black lapels and bow tie for the occasion. The bride was attended by Mrs. Christine Walton of Raleigh, NC as matron of honor and Ms. Kaitlyn Morrison of Greensboro as maid of honor. Her bridesmaids were Mrs. Stacy Kroustalis of Greensboro, Mrs. Aubrey Lee of Raleigh, Ms. Keri Cross of Raleigh, and Mrs. Polly Allison De Mallie of Charlotte, NC. Miss Addison Marie Brown of Durham served as the flower girl. The groom chose his best friend, Mr. Bobby Sprague of Ft. Lauderdale, FL, as his best man. His groomsmen were Mr. Drew Canady of Greensboro, Mr. Josh Richardson of Raleigh, Mr. Andrew Kinney of Greensboro, Mr. Chris Thomas of Winston-Salem, NC, and the bride's brother, Mr. Jack Holland of Denver, CO. Master Tripp Cockfield of Greensboro and Master Banks Brown of Raleigh served as the ring bearers. The couple will enjoy a weeklong honeymoon in St. Lucia, and will continue to reside in Greensboro.
