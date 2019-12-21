Henley - Hicks

Henley - Hicks Dr. Megan Dale Henley and Mr. Jason Francis Hicks were married September 21, 2019 at First Christian Church in Greensboro. The reception followed at the UNCG Alumni House. The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Daniel G. Henley of Greensboro. She is the granddaughter of the late Don Hartig, the late Jane Hartig, the late Roy Henley and the late Ruth Henley. She is a graduate of North Carolina State University with a B.S. in Molecular and Structural Biochemistry. She earned her Doctor of Medicine from the University of North Carolina School of Medicine and is a Physician and Fellow of Critical Care Anesthesiology at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tenn. The groom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Daniel C. Hicks of Cookeville, Tenn. He is the grandson of the late John Hicks, the late Anna Hicks, the late Jesse Bretz and the late Elizabeth Ratliff. He is a graduate of the University of Tennessee at Knoxville with a B.A. in Political Science. He earned his Juris Doctorate from the Thomas Goode School of Law at Faulkner University and is an attorney at Moore, Rader, Fitzpatrick, and York in Cookeville, Tenn. The couple took a minimoon to Tapoco Lodge and will honeymoon in Cape Cod after the bride finishes fellowship training. The couple are residing in Cookeville and Nashville until July, then are moving to Greensboro.

Tags

Load comments