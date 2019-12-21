Henley - Hicks Dr. Megan Dale Henley and Mr. Jason Francis Hicks were married September 21, 2019 at First Christian Church in Greensboro. The reception followed at the UNCG Alumni House. The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Daniel G. Henley of Greensboro. She is the granddaughter of the late Don Hartig, the late Jane Hartig, the late Roy Henley and the late Ruth Henley. She is a graduate of North Carolina State University with a B.S. in Molecular and Structural Biochemistry. She earned her Doctor of Medicine from the University of North Carolina School of Medicine and is a Physician and Fellow of Critical Care Anesthesiology at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tenn. The groom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Daniel C. Hicks of Cookeville, Tenn. He is the grandson of the late John Hicks, the late Anna Hicks, the late Jesse Bretz and the late Elizabeth Ratliff. He is a graduate of the University of Tennessee at Knoxville with a B.A. in Political Science. He earned his Juris Doctorate from the Thomas Goode School of Law at Faulkner University and is an attorney at Moore, Rader, Fitzpatrick, and York in Cookeville, Tenn. The couple took a minimoon to Tapoco Lodge and will honeymoon in Cape Cod after the bride finishes fellowship training. The couple are residing in Cookeville and Nashville until July, then are moving to Greensboro.
Tags
MOST POPULAR
-
Movie theater re-brand includes new amenities such as heated recliners, side tables for food and beverage service
-
The mystery donor who paid students' meal debt in High Point? It was the superintendent.
-
Police ID 18-year-old Greensboro man as city's 44th homicide victim this year
-
21-year-old man found shot to death on Spring Garden Street in Greensboro
-
Want to see High Point University's Christmas decorations? Now's your chance
promotion
We've counted the votes and the 2019 winners of the Battle for Guilford's Best are inside!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.