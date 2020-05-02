Guidelines & Deadlines The Celebrations page allows you to tell the story of your engagement, wedding, anniversary or special occasion in your own way. It's your celebration so say whatever you would like, along with a picture if you wish. Announcement costs depend on the total space used, picture and text combined. This cost is payable by check, cash, Visa, American Express or Discover. There is no charge for announcements that are six lines or less in length and run without a photograph for engagements, weddings or anniversaries that are celebrating 50 years or more. Sun Wed Run Date Deadline Feb 2 Jan 22 Feb 9 Jan 29 Feb 16 Feb 5 Feb 23 Feb 12 Mar 1 Feb 19 Mar 8 Feb 26 336-373-7053 celebrations@ greensboro.com
MOST POPULAR
-
Reporter goes on air with no pants, not realizing everyone could see his legs
-
City of Greensboro and partners will give out free face masks starting Wednesday
-
As people stay home, Earth turns wilder and cleaner. These before-and-after images show the change.
-
COVID-19 officially claims its first nursing-home deaths in Guilford County, including Bette Weatherly's
-
Much of Greensboro's history, and that of America, comes from South Benbow Road
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.