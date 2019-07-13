DiPiazza - Summey Danielle Marie DiPiazza and Jeremy Davis Summey were united in marriage Saturday, June 8, 2019 in the Atrium of the Design Center in Charlotte. Pastor George Rhyne officiated. Following the ceremony, the reception was held at Byron's South End. On Friday evening, the rehearsal dinner hosted by the parents of the groom was held at Brewers at 4001 Yancey. The bride is the daughter of Dr. Joseph A. DiPiazza of Greensboro and Anne P. DiPiazza of Colfax. She is the granddaughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Joseph W. DiPiazza and the late Mr. and Mrs. Lucian A. Peacock. She is a graduate of UNC-Chapel Hill with a B.S. in Clinical Lab Science and UNC-Charlotte with a Master's in Health Administration. She is a Laboratory Supervisor for Levine Cancer Institute in Charlotte. The groom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Steve Summey of Dallas, NC. He is the grandson of the late Mr. and Mrs. Ralph Summey and Mrs. Helen Rhyne and the late Mr. D.A. Rhyne. He is a graduate of Appalachian State University with a B.A. in Biology and UNC-Chapel Hill with a Doctor of Pharmacy. He is the Director of Pharmacy at Pharmacy Alternatives in Charlotte. The bride was attended by Michelle Smith Coble of Greensboro as matron of honor. Bridesmaids were Sarah Kraszeski Milam of Lacey, WA, Amanda Smith Farrell of Durham, Samantha Hargitt Bartoletti of Indianapolis, IN, Melissa Cochran Potter of Fountain Inn, SC, Christina Derlath of Denver, CO and Jordan Rush of Durham. The groom chose his father, Steve Summey, as best man. Groomsmen were Anthony DiPiazza of Greensboro and Chris DiPiazza of Charlotte, brothers of the bride, Jonathan Lankford of Charlotte, Christopher Kincaid of Cherryville, NC, Patrick Kiser of Charlotte and Keith Lineberger of Denver, NC. The couple enjoyed a weeklong honeymoon in Charleston, SC and is planning a trip to Europe in the fall. They are residing in Charlotte.
