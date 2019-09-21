Araujo - Legare Marina Corrêa da Silva de Araujo and Marvin Gaines Legare, Jr. were united in marriage on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at the Catholic Church Our Lady of Mercy (Igreja Católica Nossa Senhora da Piedade), Novo Hamburgo, Brazil. The ceremony was followed by a reception at the art gallery Fundacao Ernesto Frederico Scheffel. The bride is the daughter of Joâo Carlos Victória de Araujo and Regina Marta Corrêa da Silva de Araujo. Marina earned a PhD in History from the Federal University of Rio Grande do Sui, Brazil, and was a Fulbright scholar at New York University. The groom is the son of Deborah Guyer Legare and Marvin Gaines Legare, Sr. of Greensboro, North Carolina, and received a B.S. from the University of North Carolina at Asheville in Music and Sound Engineering. Gaines and Marina met in the summer of 2010 while Marina was doing research at NYU, after which she returned to Brazil. Following several years of continued friendship and multiple international visits, they were reunited in Brazil early 2018. On December 1, 2018 the couple was married in a small civil service, performed by long-time friend Sean Troxel, at Baraco Restaurant in New York City for friends and family who could not attend the ceremony in Brazil. The couple lives in New York City, where Gaines works as an audio engineer for New York Public Radio and The Public Theatre. Marina and Gaines thank their families and friends for all the love and incredible support during this time.
Tags
MOST POPULAR
-
Greensboro woman charged with arson in apartment complex fire stalled firefighters for 13 minutes, authorities say
-
Blue Cross Blue Shield of NC CEO charged with DWI and child abuse after car wreck in Archdale
-
Security guard at N.C. A&T put on leave after student is punched
-
Miss North Carolina Alexandra Badgett calls Reidsville 'my second home'
-
Former Greensboro group home employee faces 5 new sex offense charges after third person comes forward
promotion
When you register you will be entered to win one $250 gift card!
promotion
There is a limited supply of these Par Cards so act fast!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.