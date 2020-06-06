Graduates: Zharia Faith Adams, Danielle Nicole Aikens, Dasia Alonna Amos, Brianna Christine Aye, Amani Shani Baldwin, Sophie Rebecca Benson Blankenship, Giacomo David Borso, Bronwen Kenna-Hope Bradshaw, Mikayla Evette Brinson, Darren Brady Brumbach, Seania Marie Burnett, Chloe Faith Carroll, Damon Seth Chrismon, Donovan Neville Clarey, Annie Elizabeth Conrad, Alexandra Kendall Contianos, Jaden Alana Cooke, Jackson Hai Chao Craig, Margaret Stuart Cunningham, Lillian Grace Dallas, Adam Nathaniel Doyle, Spenser William Eby, Trinity Simoné Evans, Bahijah Alyaa Fall, April Flores, Helèna Marie Franco, Tatiana Mabel Frontera, Erica Joy Funderburk, Olivia Ann Gile, Celine Olivia Gray, Christoff Micah Hairston, McKenzie Anne Hall, Tahnai Janea Hand, MaKenzie Renée Hargrove, Terra Belen Hernandez, Emily Marah Hogg, Samuel Haywood Hoss, Braden Patrick Jensen, Rivers Kathryn O’Connor Johnson, Damon Taylor Kennedy, Anna Elizabeth Lloyd, Alejandro Lucas Fritts, Justyce Imani Manning, Mary Slade McKee (salutatorian), Jeremy Immanuel McNeill, Elizabeth Anne Moeller, Rachel Leigh Montgomery, Julia Elizabeth Murray, Halee Anne Myers, Grelia Nie Hrah Eban, Mary Shannon Overman, Monserratt Padilla-Ojeda, Jeeyeon Park, Autumn Reign Pointe, Sarah Frances Porter, Tashiana Malika Potts, Sarah Catherine Ramsey, Cayla Marie Ritchy, Lexi Olivia Rose, Harrison Filmore Sanders, Joshua David Selvey, McKenna Beth Smallwood, Jonah Reynolds Smith, Daniel Young Son, Jenna Marie Staton, Mason Andrew Strange, Hannah Michelle Swanton (valedictorian), Gloria Stella Topalovic, Daleeia Ekira Troxler-Tucker, Alana Janai Walker, Erin Maeve Walsh, Alandya Simone Warren, Tyana A’rie Williams, Siana Yenyee Wong, Mary Ellen Workman, Sarah Minju Yu
