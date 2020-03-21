During this time of increased isolation, the News & Record wants to help you stay connected with your community.
We'd like your help with several projects we're working on:
Your observations
Our daily lives have been upended by the coronavirus. The city just seems a different place these days.
What have you noticed? Anything? They could be big things or small, happy moments or sad. We'll use as many anecdotes as we can for a story we're putting together in the coming week.
If you have observations to share, email them to assistant editor Mike Kernels at mike.kernels@greensboro.com. Include your name and town.
Work-at-home photos
A lot of you are suddenly working from home, and we imagine some have had to get pretty creative with your work space. We invite you to share photos of your "new office," whether it's ordinary or routine, clean or messy. The photos don't need to include people.
We'll post a photo gallery at greensboro.com and publish some of the photos in the newspaper.
You can upload your photo at greensboro.com/photosubmissions/.
How about spring photos?
Though the world around us has virtually shut down in the past week, nature continues to display its glory.
To share your spring photos for a gallery and print package, upload your them at greensboro.com/photosubmissions/. The limit is three per person.
Worship services
Has your house of worship shifted to a virtual format? Let us know when and where people can watch it by emailing people@greensboro.com. We'll post a list online and publish it one in Friday's News & Record in the religion calendar space.
