Beginning on Monday, March 9, the following water utilities: Archdale, Burlington, Greensboro, High Point, Jamestown, Randleman, Reidsville and the Piedmont Triad Regional Water Authority will conduct a routine water quality preventive maintenance program. This process will involve temporarily using chlorine instead of chloramines to disinfect drinking water. This switch is important to maintain the safety of drinking water and to optimize the water quality in distribution systems.
The switch to chlorine is scheduled to start on Monday, March 9 and will be complete by Monday, May 11.
During this time, some users may notice temporary taste or odor differences. This is a normal part of the transition, and the water quality will not be impacted. Both chlorinated and chloraminated water are safe for drinking, cooking and other general uses. Specialized industries such as medical facilities offering kidney dialysis, fish tank and pond owners and some businesses that use water in their production process should take precautions and make the required adjustments to their current filtration and treatment systems.
For information, call 336-883-3111 or the EPA Safe Drinking Water Hotline at 800-426-4791. Also, visit www.highpointnc.gov/waterqualitypreventivemaintenance.
