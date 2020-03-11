Sewer line maintenence

Anthony Mitchell (from left), Clark Cheek and Ashley Browder with Winston-Salem-Forsyth County Utilities remove debris from a sewer line as a crew was doing preventative maintenance on Crepe Myrtle Circle, Friday, March 24, 2017. Crew members said that disposable wipes and clothes, feminine products and grease are the biggest problems with avoidable blockages. (Walt Unks/Winston-Salem Journal) 20170325w_nws_wipes

On March 9, 2020, the City of High Point had a wastewater spill of an estimated 1,800 gallons at 209 Swathmore Ave. Of this total, 1,800 gallons reached the waters of the state. The untreated wastewater spilled into Muddy Creek. The wastewater spill was determined to be caused by grease.

The Division of Water Quality was notified of the event on March 9, 2020, and is reviewing the matter.

For information, call 336-883-3215.

