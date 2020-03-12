The City of High Point had a wastewater spill of an estimated 1,920 gallons on Wednesday, March 11, at 856 Lakecrest Ave.

Of this total, 1,920 gallons reached the waters of the state. The untreated wastewater spilled into Oak Hollow Lake.

The wastewater spill was determined to be caused by grease and rags.

For information, call 336-883-3215.

