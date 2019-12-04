Ward Black Law will host a Toys for Tots kickoff event from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, at 208 W. Wendover Ave. in Greensboro. A Sweet Success, Sanctuary House's social entrepreneurial bakery, will provide treats.
Local residents are encouraged to drop off a new, unwrapped toy or monetary donation. Toys should be suitable for children 12 and younger. The firm will accept donations through Dec. 13.
For information, visit greensboro-nc.toysfortots.org.
