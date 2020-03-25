food-sourdough-crackers

Sourdough Starter Castoff Crackers.

If you have gotten into the sourdough baking game, at some point you will begin to focus on recipes for the spent — or discarded — portion of the starter.

For me, feeding the starter on a weekly schedule was no different than watering my plants. Easy enough, but throwing most of that hard-won starter away? That did not fit into my essential kitchen commandment: I shall not waste.

I’ve since started making waffles and hamburger rolls and English muffins. Focaccia is a work in progress, and sourdough crackers are the most frequent option. They make a great hostess gift, especially with a piece of cheese.

Like many sourdough experiences, the cracker recipe was inspired by an online friend who also harbors a sourdough obsession. A farmer by day and a cooking dad at night, Christian Spinillo of Ham Sweet Farm in Williamston, Michigan, has been working with his sourdough starter for a few years. His bread baking comes and goes with the season’s demands, but his work with the spent starter doesn’t. He provided the cracker recipe ratios, and I played with them.

Easy and quick to make, the ingredients are infinitely adjustable. Add toasted sesame oil instead of half the olive oil. Try butter for melt-in-your-mouth crackers, a grassy olive oil for a more assertive flavor or coconut oil for a sweeter version. Poppy seeds are beautiful either kneaded into the dough or sprinkled on top, as are toasted sesame seeds.

Try za’atar, curry powder or a dash of ancho chili powder. I kneaded in the last of a packet of smoked salt and topped the baked crackers with a smidge of cream cheese and a rosette of smoked salmon. Make crackers with any cookie cutter, from dinosaurs to star shapes, and float them on top of soup.

