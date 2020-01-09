More than 4,600 Walmart stores with pharmacies across the country will offer affordable immunizations, free health screenings and the opportunity to talk with pharmacists and other health and wellness professionals from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11.
Free health screenings will be offered for total cholesterol, glucose, blood pressure, BMI and vision (locations with a vision center).
There will be giveaways and wellness demos as well.
For information, visit www.walmart.com/walmartwellness.
