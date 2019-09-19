Volunteers are needed Saturday, Sept. 21, to help weed, plant and mulch at the Bird, Bee, and Butterfly Pollinator garden at Woven Works Park, 401 Cumberland St. in Greensboro.
Volunteers will work from 9 a.m. to noon. Volunteers should bring gardening gloves and a shovel if they have them.
Members from the Piedmont Bird Club and the Native Plant Society will guide volunteers.
Those who are interested in volunteering and but can't make it this Saturday should email Laura Lorenz at llorenz@actiongreensboro.org or call her at 336-387-8355. Let her know when you are available.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.