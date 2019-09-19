Volunteers are needed Saturday, Sept. 21, to help weed, plant and mulch at the Bird, Bee, and Butterfly Pollinator garden at Woven Works Park, 401 Cumberland St. in Greensboro.

Volunteers will work from 9 a.m. to noon. Volunteers should bring gardening gloves and a shovel if they have them.

Members from the Piedmont Bird Club and the Native Plant Society will guide volunteers.

Those who are interested in volunteering and but can't make it this Saturday should email Laura Lorenz at llorenz@actiongreensboro.org or call her at 336-387-8355. Let her know when you are available.

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

Send press releases to people@greensboro.com.

Tags

Load comments