The City of High Point is once again preparing for the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program, which is designed to provide free income tax preparation services to eligible individuals and families. VITA sites will be located throughout the city and open six days a week.
Individuals and families who earn up to $55,000 are eligible to receive VITA services. Tax Preparation services are offered free of charge by IRS-certified tax preparers. Returns are filed electronically, and customers could have their entire refund deposited into their checking or savings account in as little as seven to 14 days.
The goals of the VITA Program are to provide professional tax preparation services to qualified households at no cost and to provide households with financial education and resources that will empower them to maximize their refunds, so they continue to thrive.
The City of High Point is actively recruiting volunteers for VITA. Individuals may serve as tax preparers, interpreters or greeters. All volunteers will receive training by IRS-certified tax instructors. Volunteers can work weeknights and on Saturdays; hours are flexible. Interested individuals should call Meredith Green, community resource specialist, at 336-883-3689 or meredith.green@highpointnc.gov.
