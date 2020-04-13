The Women's Resource Center of Greensboro has announced its first virtual workshop: "Coping with Hope - Navigating Employment During Uncertain Times."
It is set for 11 a.m. Friday, April 17.
Terri Cummings of Level Up Solutions will share the effects of Covid-19 on the workplace; provides job search tips and offer guidance for managing stress and mental health.
Registration is required along with a smart phone or personal computer to participate in Zoom presentation.
Call 336-275-6090 or email info@womenscentergso.org to access services or to register for workshops.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.