Workshop: Coping with Hope - Navigating Employment During Uncertain Times

Women's Resource Center of Greensboro has announced its first virtual workshop: "Coping with Hope - Navigating Employment During Uncertain Times." It is set for 11 a.m. Friday, April 17.

Terri Cummings of Level Up Solutions will share the effects of Covid-19 on the workplace; provides job search tips and offer guidance for managing stress and mental health.

Registration is required along with a smart phone or personal computer to participate in Zoom presentation.

Call 336-275-6090 or email info@womenscentergso.org to access services or to register for workshops.

