- Bethany Fellowship Church — The Impact Center holds corporate prayer calls from 6 to 6:15 a.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. 605-475-4700, access code is 545792#. Also, Worship and the Word at 7 p.m. Thursdays and 9:45 a.m. Sundays. Facebook Live at BFC Word Ministries or via phone at 605-475-4700 access code 545792 (audio only). Also, Grab and Go meals for children, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, at these Greensboro locations: New Hope Community Development Group, 304 S. English St., Renaissance Shopping Center, 2521 Phillips Ave., and Bethany Fellowship Church, 4707 W. Gate City Blvd.
- Christ Lutheran Church is livestreaming its worship service using Facebook Live at 10 a.m. Sundays. Find it in Facebook Groups at Christ Lutheran — Greensboro NC. The service will be posted for viewing afterwards for future viewing.
Christ United Methodist Church of Greensboro is livestreaming its contemporary worship service at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. Sundays at www.facebook.com/ChristGreensboro and broadcasting its 11 a.m. traditional service via the radio at 101.7 FM and on christgreensboro.org/live.
Fellowship Presbyterian Church in Greensboro is livestreaming its Sunday morning worship service each week at 9:30 a.m. at www.facebook.com/fpcgso.
- First Lutheran Church Greensboro is livestreaming its contemporary worship service at 9 a.m. Sundays and its traditional services at 11 a.m. Sundays via Facebook Live at www.facebook.com/FirstLutheranGreensboro. Links to previous services can be found at www.firstlutheran.com.
- First Presbyterian Church of Greensboro is livestreaming at 10:30 a.m. Sundays at fpcgreensboro.org, under Livestream Only Sundays, and on Facebook, First Presbyterian Church in Greensboro. Also, get online videos of Bible studies for adults, Lenten yoga for youth and Godly Play for children at fpcgreensboro.org/digital-formation.
- Holmes Grove United Methodist Church in Greensboro will offer sermons at 9:15 a.m. Sundays at https://holmesgrove.wixsite.com/gratefulhearts.
- Memorial United Methodist Church of High Point offers Sunday morning worship at 10 a.m. and Bible Study at noon on Wednesdays. The Zoom Link is: https://zoom.us/j/3528199731, meeting ID: 352 819 9731. Dial in by your location: Call 929-205-6099, then enter Meeting ID: 352 819 9731 # #.
Mitchell’s Grove United Methodist Church of High Point is posting its Sunday sermons each week www.mitchellsgroveumc.com/images/sermon.mp
Mount Zion United Methodist Church of Stokesdale will livestream worship services at 11 a.m. Sundays on Facebook Live: www.facebook.com/mymtzion.
Muir’s Chapel United Methodist Church of Greensboro is posting their Sunday services, daily devotions, daily playschool chapel lessons and more to their website, www.muirschapelumc.com, their YouTube Channel, Muirs Chapel and their Facebook Page, @muirschapelumc. Click the Subscribe button on their YouTube Channel and Like their Facebook Page to receive updates.
New Garden Friends Meeting livestreams meetings for worship at 11 a.m. Sundays on Facebook Live: www.facebook.com/NewGardenFriendsMeeting/. Prepared messages also will be posted at www.ngfm.org/media.
- New Zion Missionary Baptist Church is livestreaming its worship service at 10 a.m. Sundays on Facebook, YouTube and Vimeo. Sunday School is at 8:45 a.m. every Sunday via YouTube and Facebook. Daily Corporate Morning Prayer, 7 a.m., call 605-475-4120; access code is 4645913. Bible Study, 11 a.m. Wednesdays, call 425-436-6356 / Meeting ID: 589318.
- Presbyterian Church of the Covenant of Greensboro will be offering services at 11 a.m. Sundays via the church’s Facebook page: Presbyterian Church of the Covenant — Greensboro NC and also on the pastor’s Facebook page: Mark Sandlin.
Shalom Community Christian Church broadcasts Sunday morning services at 10 a.m., Bible study at 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Zumba from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays. Email pastordmcole@gmail.com for Zoom logon instructions.
- Shiloh Baptist Church of Greensboro is livestreaming its services via Facebook Live: www.facebook.com/shilohbaptist.church.58 and YouTube: Shiloh Baptist Church of Greensboro, NC. Daily prayers are offered at 7:30 a.m. on the Shiloh Prayer Line, 425-436-6343; Access Code: 375386 and Bible Study is offered at 7 p.m. Wednesdays. Dial 425-436-6343; Access Code: 373386.
- St. Andrews Episcopal Church lists its services at https://standrewsgso.org and www.facebook.com/standrewsgreensboronc.
- St. John’s Anglican Church offers Spiritual Communion Services at 10 a.m. Sundays. Visit stjohnsgso.org and click on the Facebook symbol at the bottom of the main page, then click on “Videos” on the left site of the Facebook page.
- St. Michael Lutheran Church in High Point offers a video of prayers, readings and sermons each week. Watch on YouTube — search for St. Michael High Point.
- St. Timothy’s United Methodist Church offers services at 9 a.m. Sundays on Facebook Live at www.facebook.com/StTimothysUnitedMethodistChurch.
- Trinity Church in Greensboro will livestream the 10:30 a.m. Sunday morning worship service every week on both Facebook and YouTube. Visit www.trinitychurchgso.org, click on the YouTube icon to subscribe. Click on the Facebook icon to subscribe. Also, livestream of Meditation for Prayer, 6 p.m. Wednesdays on the same YouTube and Facebook channels.
- Unitarian Universalist Church of Greensboro’s Zoom virtual worship will be posted at https://uugreensboro.org.
Wells Memorial Church of God in Christ in Greensboro will offer weekly services online for the 11 a.m. Sunday worship, 7 p.m. Tuesday Bible study and noon Wednesday Bible study at www.wellsmemorialcogic.org/live. Also, to hear the Sunday service and Bible studies, call 978-990-5000 and use access code 318878#. Also, join Greensboro Clergy Citywide Prayer, 5 p.m. Sundays through May 31, call 605-313-5837, access code 665949#.
- Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church in High Point is livestreaming its worship service at 10:30 a.m. Sundays at www.facebook.com/wesleymemhp and vimeo.com/wesleymemhp.
JUNE 21
Celebrating Fathers: 10 a.m., Bethany Fellowship Church, 4707 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro.
SEPT. 20
Homecoming: follows 11 a.m. worship service, Hickory Grove United Methodist Church, 5959 Hickory Grove Road, Greensboro. Bring a dish to share. Outdoor games welcome too.
FEB. 5
Richard Smallwood Greensboro Symphony Orchestra Community Gospel Choir: 8 p.m., Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts, 300 N. Elm St., Greensboro. $35-$80. 336-335-5456, Ext. 224.
