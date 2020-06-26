  • Bethany Fellowship Church — The Impact Center holds corporate prayer calls from 6 to 6:15 a.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays; call 605-475-4700, access code 545792#. Worship and the Word is at 7 p.m. Thursdays and 9:45 a.m. Sundays; go to Facebook Live at BFC Word Ministries or call 605-475-4700, access code 545792 (audio only). Grab and Go meals for children are at 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, at these Greensboro locations: New Hope Community Development Group, 304 S. English St.; Renaissance Shopping Center, 2521 Phillips Ave.; and Bethany Fellowship Church, 4707 W. Gate City Blvd.
  • Christ Lutheran Church is livestreaming its worship service using Facebook Live at 10 a.m. Sundays. Find it in Facebook Groups at Christ Lutheran — Greensboro NC. The service will be posted for afterwards for future viewing.
  • Christ United Methodist Church of Greensboro is livestreaming its contemporary worship service at 9 and 11 a.m. Sundays at www.facebook.com/ChristGreensboro, and broadcasting its 11 a.m. traditional service via the radio at 101.7 FM and on christgreensboro.org/live.
  • Fellowship Presbyterian Church in Greensboro is livestreaming its Sunday morning worship service at 9:30 a.m. at www.facebook.com/fpcgso.
  • First Lutheran Church Greensboro is livestreaming its contemporary worship service at 9 a.m. Sundays and its traditional services at 11 a.m. Sundays via Facebook Live at www.facebook.com/FirstLutheranGreensboro. Links to previous services can be found at www.firstlutheran.com.
  • First Presbyterian Church of Greensboro is livestreaming at 10:30 a.m. Sundays at fpcgreensboro.org, under Livestream Only Sundays; and on Facebook, First Presbyterian Church in Greensboro. Also, get online videos of Bible studies for adults and Godly Play for children at fpcgreensboro.org/digital-formation.
  • Gate City Baptist Church in Jamestown is recording its services, along with some devotionals and children’s lessons, at www.gatecitybaptist.org/virtual-church.
  • Heidelberg United Church of Christ of Thomasville offers regular Sunday services at 11 a.m. on Facebook Live and weekly Bible study at 1 p.m. Wednesdays. Features organ on Sundays. Information at huccsecretary@northstate.net.
  • Holmes Grove United Methodist Church in Greensboro will offer sermons at 9:15 a.m. Sundays at https://holmesgrove.wixsite.com/gratefulhearts.
  • Memorial United Methodist Church of High Point offers Sunday morning worship at 10 a.m. and Bible study at noon Wednesdays. The Zoom Link is https://zoom.us/j/3528199731, meeting ID 352 819 9731. Dial in by your location: call 929-205-6099, then enter meeting ID 352 819 9731 # #.
  • Mitchell’s Grove United Methodist Church of High Point is posting its Sunday sermons each week at www.mitchellsgroveumc.com/images/sermon.mp.
  • Mount Zion United Methodist Church of Stokesdale will livestream worship services at 11 a.m. Sundays on Facebook Live: www.facebook.com/mymtzion.
  • Muir’s Chapel United Methodist Church of Greensboro is posting its Sunday services, daily devotions, daily playschool chapel lessons and more to its website, www.muirschapelumc.com; its YouTube channel, Muirs Chapel; and its Facebook page, @muirschapelumc. Click the subscribe button on the YouTube channel and like the Facebook page to receive updates.
  • New Garden Friends Meeting livestreams meetings for worship at 11 a.m. Sundays on Facebook Live: www.facebook.com/NewGardenFriendsMeeting/. Prepared messages also will be posted at www.ngfm.org/media.
  • New Zion Missionary Baptist Church is livestreaming its worship service at 10 a.m. Sundays on Facebook, YouTube and Vimeo. Sunday School is at 8:45 a.m. every Sunday via YouTube and Facebook. Daily Corporate Morning Prayer is at 7 a.m.; call 605-475-4120, access code is 4645913. Bible study is at 11 a.m. Wednesdays; call 425-436-6356, meeting ID 589318.
  • Presbyterian Church of the Covenant of Greensboro will be offering services at 11 a.m. Sundays via the church’s Facebook page: Presbyterian Church of the Covenant — Greensboro NC. Also, find it on pastor Mark Sandlin’s Facebook page.
  • Shalom Community Christian Church broadcasts Sunday morning services at 10 a.m., Bible study at 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Zumba from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays. Email pastordmcole@gmail.com for Zoom log on instructions.
  • Shiloh Baptist Church of Greensboro is livestreaming its services via Facebook Live, www.facebook.com/shilohbaptist.church.58; and YouTube, Shiloh Baptist Church of Greensboro, NC. Daily prayers are offered at 7:30 a.m. on the Shiloh Prayer Line: 425-436-6343, access code 375386. Bible study is offered at 7 p.m. Wednesdays; dial 425-436-6343, access code 373386.
  • St. Andrews Episcopal Church lists its services at https://standrewsgso.org and www.facebook.com/standrewsgreensboronc.
  • St. John’s Anglican Church offers Spiritual Communion Services at 10 a.m. Sundays. Visit stjohnsgso.org and click on the Facebook symbol then click on “Videos.”
  • St. Michael Lutheran Church in High Point offers a video of prayers, readings and sermons each week. Watch on YouTube, search for St. Michael High Point.
  • St. Timothy’s United Methodist Church offers services at 9 a.m. Sundays on Facebook Live at www.facebook.com/StTimothysUnitedMethodistChurch.
  • Trinity Church in Greensboro will livestream the 10:30 a.m. Sunday worship service every week on Facebook and YouTube. Visit www.trinitychurchgso.org, click on the YouTube or Facebook icon to subscribe. Also, watch a livestream of Meditation for Prayer at 6 p.m. Wednesdays on the same YouTube and Facebook channels.
  • Unitarian Universalist Church of Greensboro’s Zoom virtual worship will be posted at https://uugreensboro.org.
  • Wells Memorial Church of God in Christ in Greensboro will offer weekly services for the 11 a.m. Sunday worship, 7 p.m. Tuesday Bible study and noon Wednesday Bible study at www.wellsmemorialcogic.org/live. Also, to hear the Sunday service and Bible studies, call 978-990-5000 and use access code 318878#.
  • Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church in High Point is livestreaming its worship service at 10:30 a.m. Sundays at www.facebook.com/wesleymemhp and vimeo.com/wesleymemhp.

JUNE 28

”One Love One Heart ... Let’s Get Together and Feel Alright” A Beach Party Service of Worship: 10 a.m., Peace United Church of Christ, 2714 W. Market St., Greensboro. Wear beach attire. Guest singer: Robin Doby from the Greensboro-based funk band “Doby.” 336-299-8663.

Food Collection: 1-3 p.m., St. Timothy’s United Methodist Church, 5228 Hilltop Road, Jamestown. Drop items beside the sanctuary door. Benefits God’s Helping Hands Food Pantry.

