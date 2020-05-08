- Bethany Fellowship Church — The Impact Center holds corporate prayer calls from 6 to 6:15 a.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays (605-475-4700, access code is 545792#). Also, Worship and the Word are held at 7 p.m. Thursdays and 9:45 a.m. Sundays on Facebook Live at BFC Word Ministries or via phone at 605-475-4700 access code 545792 (audio only).
- Christ Lutheran Church is livestreaming its worship service using Facebook Live at 10 a.m. Sundays. Find it in Facebook Groups at Christ Lutheran — Greensboro NC. The service will be posted for viewing afterwards for future viewing.
- Christ United Methodist Church of Greensboro is livestreaming its contemporary worship service at 9 a.m. Sundays at www.facebook.com/ChristGreensboro and broadcasting its 11 a.m. traditional service via the radio at 101.7 FM and on christgreensboro.org/live.
- Fellowship Presbyterian Church in Greensboro is livestreaming its Sunday morning worship service each week at 9:30 a.m. at www.facebook.com/fpcgso.
- First Lutheran Church Greensboro is livestreaming its contemporary worship service at 9 a.m. Sundays and its traditional services at 11 a.m. Sundays via Facebook Live at www.facebook.com/FirstLutheranGreensboro. Links to previous services can be found on www.firstlutheran.com.
- First Presbyterian Church of Greensboro is livestreaming at 10:30 a.m. Sundays at fpcgreensboro.org, under Livestream Only Sundays, and on Facebook, First Presbyterian Church in Greensboro. Also, get online videos of Bible studies for adults and Godly Play for children at fpcgreensboro.org/digital-formation.
- Gate City Baptist Church in Jamestown is recording its services, along with some devotionals and children’s lessons, and posting them at www.gatecitybaptist.org/virtual-church.
- Heidelberg United Church of Christ of Thomasville offers regular Sunday services at 11 a.m. on Facebook Live and weekly Bible Study at 1 p.m. Wednesdays. Features organ on Sundays. Information: huccsecretary@northstate.net.
- Hines Chapel Church of McLeansville will offer services at 11 a.m. Sundays and at 7 p.m. Wednesdays on YouTube — search for Hines Chapel.
- Holmes Grove United Methodist Church in Greensboro will offer sermons at 9:15 a.m. Sundays at www.facebook.com/holmesgrovehelpinghandsngratefulhearts.
- Holy Infant Catholic Church of Reidsville will livestream Mass from 9 to 10 a.m. Sundays on Facebook at www.facebook.com/events/s/sunday-mass-live-stream/26108665825 72170/?ti=ia. The recorded Mass will be available online until 5 p.m. each Sunday.
- Presbyterian Church of the Covenant of Greensboro will be offering services at 11 a.m. Sundays via the church’s Facebook page (Presbyterian Church of the Covenant — Greensboro NC) and also on the pastor Mark Sandlin’s Facebook page.
- Mitchell’s Grove United Methodist Church of High Point is posting its Sunday sermons each week at www.mitchellsgroveumc.com/images/sermon.mp
. The website is updated each week
- Mount Zion United Methodist Church of Stokesdale will livestream worship services at 11 a.m. Sundays on Facebook Live: www.facebook.com/mymtzion.
- Muir’s Chapel United Methodist Church of Greensboro is posting its Sunday services, daily devotions, daily playschool chapel lessons and more to its website, www.muirschapelumc.com; its YouTube Channel, Muirs Chapel, and its Facebook page, @muirschapelumc. Click the subscribe button on the YouTube channel and like its Facebook page to receive updates.
- Pleasant Union United Methodist Church of Liberty will post services at www.facebook.com/puumc/?ref=bookmarks. Sermons are also posted in a Google Drive folder: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/ 1EnobfeZs4fevh8H3H4Q-edX7deOtdLCB.
- Salvation Army of High Point will be offering services at 10:30 a.m. Sundays at The Salvation Army of High Point, NC Facebook page.
- Shiloh Baptist Church of Greensboro is livestreaming its services via Facebook Live at www.facebook.com/shilohbaptist.church.58, and on YouTube at Shiloh Baptist Church of Greensboro, NC.
- St. Andrews Episcopal Church lists its services at https://standrewsgso.org and www.facebook.com/standrewsgreensboronc.
- St. John’s Anglican Church offers Spiritual Communion Services at 10 a.m. Sundays. Visit stjohnsgso.org and click on the Facebook symbol at the bottom of the main page, then click on “Videos” on the left side of the Facebook page.
- St. Michael Lutheran Church in High Point offers a video of prayers, readings and sermons each week. Watch on YouTube — search for St. Michael High Point.
- St. Timothy’s United Methodist Church offers services at 9 a.m. Sundays on Facebook Live at www.facebook.com/StTimothysUnitedMethodistChurch.
- Trinity Church in Greensboro will livestream the 10:30 a.m. Sunday morning worship service every week on Facebook and YouTube. To subscribe, visit www.trinitychurchgso.org and click on the YouTube or the Facebook icons. Also, livestream the Meditation for Prayer at 6 p.m. Wednesdays on the same YouTube and Facebook channels.
- Unitarian Universalist Church of Greensboro is livestreaming its worship service at 10:55 a.m. Sundays at www.facebook.com/sadielansdale.
- Wells Memorial Church of God in Christ in Greensboro will offer weekly services online for the 11 a.m. Sunday worship, 7 p.m. Tuesday Bible study and noon Wednesday Bible study at www.wellsmemorialcogic.org/live. Also, to hear the Sunday service and Bible studies, call 978-990-5000 and use access code 318878#. Also, to join the Greensboro Clergy Citywide Prayer, at 5 p.m. Sundays through May 31, call 605-313-5837, access code 665949#.
- Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church in High Point is livestreaming its worship service at 10:30 a.m. Sundays at www.facebook.com/wesleymemhp and vimeo.com/wesleymemhp.
- West Market Street United Methodist Church in Greensboro is livestreaming services at 9 a.m. (contemporary) and 11 a.m. (traditional) Sundays at www.facebook.com/wmsumc.
MAY 10
Greensboro Clergy Citywide Prayer: 5 p.m. Call 605-313-5837, access code 665949# (Remember to mute telephone). Hourlong prayer coordinated by Herman Platt, pastor of Wells Memorial Church of God in Christ. www.wellsmemorialcogic.org.
MAY 17
Food Collection: 1-3 p.m., St. Timothy’s United Methodist Church, 5228 Hilltop Road, Jamestown. Leave items by the sanctuary door and someone will collect them at 3 p.m. Benefits Greensboro Urban Ministry. cellis@stumc.org.
Greensboro Clergy Citywide Prayer: 5 p.m. Call 605-313-5837, access code 665949# (Remember to mute telephone). Hourlong prayer coordinated by Herman Platt, pastor of Wells Memorial Church of God in Christ. www.wellsmemorialcogic.org.
Graduate and Youth Sunday: 9 a.m. www.facebook.com/StTimothysUnitedMethodistChurch.
MAY 24
Greensboro Clergy Citywide Prayer: 5 p.m. Call 605-313-5837, access code 665949# (Remember to mute telephone). Hourlong prayer coordinated by Herman Platt, pastor of Wells Memorial Church of God in Christ. www.wellsmemorialcogic.org.
MAY 31
Food Collection: 1-3 p.m., St. Timothy’s United Methodist Church, 5228 Hilltop Road, Jamestown. Leave items by the sanctuary door and someone will collect them at 3 p.m. Benefits God’s Helping Hands Food Pantry. cellis@stumc.org.
Greensboro Clergy Citywide Prayer: 5 p.m. Call 605-313-5837, access code 665949# (Remember to mute telephone). Hourlong prayer coordinated by Herman Platt, pastor of Wells Memorial Church of God in Christ. www.wellsmemorialcogic.org.
SEPT. 20
Homecoming: follows 11 a.m. worship service, Hickory Grove United Methodist Church, 5959 Hickory Grove Road, Greensboro. Bring a dish to share. Outdoor games welcome too.
FEB. 5
Richard Smallwood Greensboro Symphony Orchestra Community Gospel Choir: 8 p.m., Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts, 300 N. Elm St., Greensboro. $35-$80. 336-335-5456, Ext. 224.
