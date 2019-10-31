Dr. Lisa Jo Adornetto will offer a free Veterans Day dental clinic from 8:20 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 11.

Her practice is at 3861 Battleground Ave. in Greensboro.

To make an appointment, call 336-288-9878.

