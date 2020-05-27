Vandalia Christian School seniors had their graduation ceremony on Friday, May 22. The event was limited to four people per senior, spaced six feet apart around the gym. It was livestreamed as well.
Graduates: Anthony Ascencio, David Colby Atwater, Joseph Colby Berninger, Seth Braden Boody, Landon Michael Brian, Katelyn Anne Brown, Lauren Elizabeth Canady, Ethan Shane Caviness, Alicia Grace Chafee, Madison Ashley Chambers, Lyndsey Breann Dark, Elijah Lloyd Davis, Emily Morgan Dilday, Ansley Faith Fondow (salutatorian), Isaiah Benjamin Hayes, Bridley Karol Jenkins (valedictorian), Courtney Moriah Kendrick, Emma Rose LaMachio, Jaden Kay Lambert, Alyssa Brooke Linton, Arabella Elizabeth Mason, Samuel Carlton Norton, Caleb David Oates, Samantha Nicole Phelps, David Chase Ramey, Paul Scott Smith, Summer Gianna Stephens, Kandis Joy White.
