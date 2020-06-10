The University of Alabama awarded some 6,326 degrees this spring.
Local graduates included:
Greensboro: William Apple, Bachelor of Science in commerce and business administration; Jake Salman, Bachelor of Arts
High Point: Julianna Blair, Master of Social Work; Tabatha Hamm, Bachelor of Science in human environmental sciences
Summerfield: Jacob McVay, Master of Science in human environmental sciences
