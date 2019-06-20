Gibsonville: Madeline Helen Leupold, Bachelor of Science in chemical engineering
Greensboro: Claire D. Maddrey, Bachelor of Arts; Karsyn Rose Parent, Bachelor of Science in chemical engineering; Brandon McCoy Reid, Doctor of philosophy; Emily Kate Shady, Bachelor of Science in nursing; Corinne Faith Thompson, Master of Arts; Luke Gregson Vanore, Bachelor of Science in commerce & business administration
Summerfield: Nicole Blair Bracey, Bachelor of Science in commerce & business administration; Jacob M. McVay, Bachelor of Science in education; Sydney Mackenzie Morales, Bachelor of Science in metallurgical engineering