Mark your calendars for Oct. 19 to learn local history about the Underground Railroad.
A day filled with events is planned in honor of Vestal Coffin (born Oct. 10, 1792; died Oct. 10, 1826) as part of the year-long observance of the bicentennial of the Underground Railroad in Guilford County.
Coffin was the first "conductor" on the underground railroad in Guilford County. He was from the New Garden Quaker community and is buried with his wife, Alethea, in the Quaker graveyard at New Garden.
The day will begin with a lecture by Arwin Smallwood, chair of the history and political science department at N.C. A&T. His lecture will be at 9:30 a.m. Oct. 19 in ACB 101 on the A&T campus.
That will be followed by a noon presentation at the Benjamin Benson marker at West February 1 Place in downtown Greensboro, honoring Coffin's work to free Benson from being sold into slavery.
At 3 p.m., a tour of the New Garden woods, used as a sanctuary by fugitives from slavery, will start from Nathan Hunt Road on the Guilford College campus.
The day will conclude at 4:30 p.m. with a tour of the New Garden Friends graveyard, 801 New Garden Road, Greensboro, led by Max L. Carter, ending at the Coffins' graves.
The events are free and open to the public.
For more details, call 336-292-7316 or email mcarter@guilford.edu.
