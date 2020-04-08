Due to COVID-19, Truliant Federal Credit Union is moving the deadline for its Community Mini Grant funding forward to April 15 to get funds to community organizations more quickly.
The program, now in its 12th year, provides community-based nonprofit organizations with $1,000 in grant funding to support operating, programmatic or capacity-building needs. Additionally this year, Truliant will add operating costs to its grant focus areas to help organizations impacted by the coronavirus.
As part of this effort, Truliant has also shortened its Mini Grant application and will not crowdsources votes by social media to determine winners. Truliant will disburse a total of $30,000 in award funds beginning in late April.
In 2020, emphasis will be placed on organizations that improve communities through:
- Community Development - organizations that cultivate relationships, social responsibility, civic engagement and collaboration that build community;
- Economic Mobility - organizations providing personal guidance and activities that build financial stability and social prosperity for individuals and their families;
- Financial Wellness - organizations that are specifically engaged in activities that promote and improve financial inclusion and financial literacy; and
- Youth and Education - organizations supporting education and programming for grades pre-K through high school.
Since its inception, the program has awarded more than 250 different nonprofit organizations in funding. To apply, visit www.truliant.org/minigrants. Applications must include the organization’s IRS 501c3 tax-exempt status letter and most recent Form 990.
