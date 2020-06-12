Five incoming first-year students from North Carolina have been awarded the Trinity Scholarship which covers the full cost of tuition, room, board and mandatory fees for four years of undergraduate education.

The scholarships also provide recipients with access to funding for domestic and international experiences, including opportunities for independent research both in the summer and during the academic year. The full value of each scholarship is estimated to be more than $315,000 over four years.

The scholarships were established by Duke alumni to honor the university’s origins as Trinity College in Randolph County. There are numerous Trinity Scholarships, each funded by different donors. New scholars are named when current scholars graduate.

Local recipients are:

  • Elizabeth Boger, a graduate of High Point Central High School, John C. and Martha B. Slane Trinity Scholarship
  • Emily Leung of High Point, a graduate of St. Mary’s School in Raleigh, Doris Stroupe Slane Trinity Scholarship
  • Catherine Price, a graduate of Northern Guilford High School, Cassell/Saperstein Trinity Scholarship

For information, visit www.ousf.duke.edu/page/Trin.

