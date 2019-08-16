Five incoming first-year students from North and South Carolina have been awarded Trinity Scholarships, each valued at more than $315,000 over four years.
The Trinity Scholarship covers the full cost of tuition, room, board and mandatory fees for four years of undergraduate education at Duke University. In addition, Trinity Scholars have access to funding for domestic and international summer experiences and to opportunities for independent research both in the summer and during the academic year.
Local recipients are:
- Lauren Howard, a graduate of Northwest Guilford High School, who will receive the A.J. Tannenbaum Trinity Scholarship;
- Sebastián Sánchez, a graduate of Southwest Guilford High School, who will receive the Herman W. Bernard Trinity Scholarship;
• Victoria McReynolds, a graduate of Grimsley High School, who will receive the Clem and Hayes Clement Trinity Scholarship.
The two other winners live in Davidson County and in South Carolina.
For information, visit www.ousf.duke.edu/page/Trin.