To help combat the spread of COVID-19, Goodwill Industries of Central North Carolina wants to prepare for the potential shortage of N-95 protective face masks by calling on local manufacturers, tailors, crafters and makers for their help.
The business has partnered with Reconsidered Goods and Hudson’s Hill among other organizations and crafters for an initiative called Masks for Our Heroes.
Masks for Our Heroes is a collaborative effort established to facilitate the creation of face masks, which can offer some measure of protection to local health care professionals in the event of shortages of N-95 masks, which have been in high demand across the United States.
The masks, which will be made out of 100% cotton and other materials approved by the CDC, can then be used as a last resort to protect healthcare professionals working local hospitals, medical clinics and other health care organizations in the Greater Greensboro area.
Reconsidered Goods and Triad Goodwill first started Masks for Heroes by soliciting for volunteers to sew masks via social media.
Organizations and people who are interested in helping with the effort can register online by visiting www.triadgoodwill.org/masksforheroes/.
Organizations and people who sign up will receive instructions on how to create the masks, as well as instructions on how to get materials if they currently do not have them. Volunteers can then drop off the completed face masks at the donation centers for one of the following Triad Goodwill locations: 1235 S. Eugene St., Greensboro; 3519 N. Elm St., Greensboro; 3740 S. Church St., Burlington; and 1551 Freeway Drive, Reidsville.
