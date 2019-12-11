20181220g_nws_celebrationoflife (copy)

In this 2018 photo, a tree lighting honors those in Guilford County who lost their lives due to addiction, traffic accidents and domestic violence. The Guilford County Sheriff’s Office and the Family Justice Center organized the event.

 Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record

GREENSBORO — The Guilford County Sheriff’s Office will hold its eighth annual tree lighting ceremony at 4 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, at 400 W. Washington St.

People of all faiths and denominations are invited to attend as organizers honor the lives lost in Guilford County from traffic accidents, domestic violence and addiction.

Featured speakers will include Catherine Johnson from the Family Justice Center, Chase Holleman and Deputy T. Gantt speaking on behalf of the Governor’s Highway Safety Program. 

For information about this free celebration, call 336-641-2752.

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

Send press releases to people@greensboro.com.

Tags

Load comments