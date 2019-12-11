GREENSBORO — The Guilford County Sheriff’s Office will hold its eighth annual tree lighting ceremony at 4 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, at 400 W. Washington St.
People of all faiths and denominations are invited to attend as organizers honor the lives lost in Guilford County from traffic accidents, domestic violence and addiction.
Featured speakers will include Catherine Johnson from the Family Justice Center, Chase Holleman and Deputy T. Gantt speaking on behalf of the Governor’s Highway Safety Program.
For information about this free celebration, call 336-641-2752.
