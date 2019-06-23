North Carolina’s copy of its original Bill of Rights will be displayed for eight days, June 29-July 7 in a lobby case at the North Carolina Museum of History in Raleigh. An original copy of the Bill of Rights was created for each of the 13 original states; North Carolina’s official copy resides in one of two vaults in the State Archives.
