Tweetsie Railroad's annual Ghost Train

Tickets are on sale for Tweetsie Railroad’s annual Ghost Train, set to return Sept. 20-Oct. 26. From 7:30 to 11:30 p.m. nightly, the Ghost Train (safe fun for the whole family) will depart every 30 minutes. Tickets are $44 for adults, $38 for children (ages 3-12) and free for guests 2-years-old and younger.