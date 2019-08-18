Tickets are on sale for Tweetsie Railroad’s annual Ghost Train, set to return Sept. 20-Oct. 26. From 7:30 to 11:30 p.m. nightly, the Ghost Train (safe fun for the whole family) will depart every 30 minutes. Tickets are $44 for adults, $38 for children (ages 3-12) and free for guests 2-years-old and younger.
Load comments
MOST POPULAR
-
Greensboro scavenger hunt for $2,000 will be held Thursday
-
High Point University employees to share $5 million in bonus money
-
School day will still start early for Guilford County Schools students
-
All lanes of U.S. 29 near I-840 have reopened
-
Donor pays off all the meal debts for Guilford County Schools students in High Point
promotion
There is a limited supply of these Par Cards so act fast!