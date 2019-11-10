Tweetsie Christmas

Tweetsie Christmas

 JONATHAN BURTON

Celebrate the Christmas season at Tweetsie Christmas in Blowing Rock. Along with the ride, there will be a live Christmas variety show, life-size snow globes, meetings with Santa in his gingerbread house and roast s’mores over the fire. Tweetsie Christmas is open from 5 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Nov. 22-Dec. 28. The train runs every half hour beginning at 5:30 p.m. Advance tickets are required. Admission is $44 for adults, $38 for children (age 3-12) and free for children 2 and under. For more information, visit www.tweetsie.com or call 877-898-3874.

