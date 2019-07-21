The annual Mt. Mitchell Crafts Fair returns to Burnsville on Aug. 2-3 when more than 200 vendors convene on Town Square. Now in its 63rd year, the event draws artists from throughout the Southeast. In addition to homemade crafts, the fair includes live entertainment and food. For more information, visit www.YanceyChamber.com or call 828-682-7413.
