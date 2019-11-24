Nights of a Thousand Candles features over 2,700 hand-lit candles and over 2 million sparkling lights set among sculptures, trees, flowers and carolers. The show will run from Dec. 5-21 at Brookgreen Garden’s in Murrells Inlet, S.C. Tickets for members are $20 adult and $12 children; non-members are $25 adult and $15 children. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.brookgreen.org/events/nights-thousand-candles-2019.
