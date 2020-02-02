The other week our family was looking for a quick getaway away from the throngs of people that flock to our area’s hiking meccas.
Piedmont Land Conservancy’s Knight Brown Nature Preserve proved to be just the right spot.
The preserve is a well-kept secret, not far from the town of Stokesdale and the marina at Belews Lake. There are no signs directing visitors to the preserve, and when you turn into a residential neighborhood near the Belews Creek marina, you may think, as we did, that you made a wrong turn. Parking is in a cul-de-sac at the end of Waterfield Lane. A large information board assures you that you are in the right place.
Hiking sticks have been left at the preserve’s trailhead for visitors to use during their stay. Also at the entrance is a Little Free Library. Besides being filled with an assortment of “take one, leave one” books, the box is stocked with a variety of nature guides, though a sign asks that these are returned for use in the park.
Blazed with green paint, the aptly-named Beechwood Bottoms Loop descends about 100 vertical feet through a hillside of American beech trees. These smooth-barked trees hold their pale brown leaves through the winter until the next year’s leaves force them to fall. Along the 0.5 mile trail, a bench made from two large slabs of cedar provides an opportunity for rest and reflection.
At the bottom of the hillside, hikers can either return to the top or cross Connor’s Bridge and link up with the red-blazed Creekside Loop, a 1.1-mile trail that explores the northeast quadrant of the preserve. Hiking clockwise (to the left when crossing the bridge) gives hikers quickest access to yellow-blazed Leatherwood Loop, which, after crossing a second wooden bridge, runs through the northwest quadrant of the preserve. Trail maps are posted at each of the bridges.
The unnamed creek, a tributary to Belews Creek which is part of the Dan River watershed, bisects the 189-acre property. Beechwood Bottoms, Creekside and Leatherwood loops each run alongside the creek and rise to the respective ridgelines. Only the preserve’s newest route, A Poet’s Walk, does not connect to the creek.
Because the trails are linked in a series of loops, hikers have great flexibility in the amount they hike, from 0.5 to 3.7 miles.
Our hike was only cut short by the lack of daylight.
No matter how far you decide to hike, you are sure to find the preserve a place of solitude.
