Hawk Watch at Grandfather Mountain

Hawk Watch at Grandfather Mountain in September.

 Judi Sawyer

Grandfather Mountain celebrates the return of Hawk Watch. During September, watch raptors voyaging over the mountains and heading south toward their wintering grounds. Guests can gather at Linville Peak for a 360-degree view of the birds of prey, which can include hawks, eagles, owls and vultures. For more information, call 800-468-7325 or visit www.grandfather.com.

