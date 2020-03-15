Flytrap Family Fun Day is a celebration of the famous Venus Flytrap. Enjoy the day filled with flytrap-themed crafts, games, carnivorous plant hikes and an interpreter in period costume. Activities are planned for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 28; meet at the Picnic Area, 1010 State Park Road at Carolina Beach State Park. For more information, visit www.ncparks.gov.
