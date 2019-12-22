first day hike

Get 2020 off on the right foot with the North Carolina State Parks’ annual First Day Hike. Many parks will be hosting guided hikes at varying levels, or you can explore your favorite park on your own (learn more at www.ncparks.gov). Traveling for the holidays? Find one near you, anywhere in the U.S., at www.stateparks.org/initiatives-special-programs/first-day-hikes.

